Charro Days prepares to celebrate 88th anniversary in Brownsville

Charro Days is in two weeks, and they're preparing the floats on Elizabeth Street.

The Illuminated Night Parade is scheduled for February 28 and the Grand International Parade is March 1.

Charro Days staff have been busy putting floats together at their headquarters. This year will mark their 88th anniversary.

So far 35 floats have been registered for the parades including about six new floats with designs that include an alabrije, Xochimilco and guitars.

For more information on Charro Days, click here.