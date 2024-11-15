Chemical leak in Weslaco sparks maintenance review

The city of Weslaco has announced that the chlorine dioxide chemical line leak that occurred at the Sugarcane Water Plant, located at 2500 North Texas Boulevard, has now been effectively contained.

The leak occurred on Friday and the city of Pharr hazmat teams were also on site to provide assistance.

The city said crews are finalizing the incident response and Texas Boulevard is now open to traffic, but Sugarcane Road remains closed to Bridge Avenue.

The shelter in place alerts have also been lifted for anyone working or living in the area, according to the city. Residents are still advised to avoid the immediate vicinity of the water plant until further notice.

Officials say they have ensured there has been no impact on water production or drinking water quality.

The city of Weslaco is still actively managing the incident and no injuries have been reported.

For more information, call 956-968-3181.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.