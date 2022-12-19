Chicken product recalled due to mislabeling

Before you start on dinner, you may want to check your freezer.

There is a new recall for frozen crispy chicken with almonds from Walmart.

Twenty-eight Valley stores sold the affected product.

There isn't anything wrong with the chicken, but it may contain shrimp, and the packaging does not include that warning.

The concern is over the potential for an allergic reaction.

If you bought the product, you can return it and call 1-800-324-5140 for a refund or replacement.