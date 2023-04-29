Chief administrator selected for new Hidalgo County jail

Hidalgo County is one step closer to opening up the jail they've leased from Willacy County.

Related story: Leasing agreement signed for Hidalgo County to rent out Willacy County Detention Center

Hidalgo County has contracted LaSalle corrections to run the facility. The company has already selected the chief administrator, a man who previously worked at the jail. He will be responsible for hiring the rest of the jailers.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the facility should be open before the end of the year.

"They have given me anywhere from 120 to 180 days that they believe they can start to get that facility up and running, so we're very, very excited about that because it'd be going to save us quite a bit of money," Guerra said.

The facility is in the process of being brought up to county jail standards.

Sheriff Guerra says once the facility is operational, he plans to relocate some of the inmates in their housing in other counties to the facility in Raymondville.