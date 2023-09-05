Chief Justice of 13th Court of Appeals announces retirement
After serving on the 13th Court of Appeals for a total of 22 years, Chief Justice Dori Contreras announced her retirement.
Contreras was the Chief Justice for five years.
The 13th Court of Appeals oversees 20 counties in Texas, including Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy.
“Now it's time to do a few different things and spend a little bit more time with my family, my grandkids,” Contreras said.
Chief Justice Contreras will retire after her current term ends on Dec. 2024.
