Children at Risk ranks Valley schools based on racial equity, performance of low-income students

Children at Risk, a Texas-based nonprofit organization, recently published rankings of Rio Grande Valley schools.

Children at Risk ranked schools on a variety of factors, including racial equity and how well low-income students perform.

Robert Sanborn, the CEO of Children at Risk, said education is key to achieving the American dream.

Top-ranking schools included Achieve Early College High School, which is part of McAllen ISD; South Texas Preparatory Academy, which is part of South Texas ISD; and Florence J. Scott Elementary School, which is part of Roma ISD.

For more information, visit TexasSchoolGuide.org.