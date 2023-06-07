Children's Museum of Brownsville opens new exhibits for the summer

Summer activities are in full swing at the Children's Museum of Brownsville

Two new exhibits from New York and Oregon recently opened in the museum for kids to enjoy.

The first one I called “Ocean Bound” and is designed to teach children about the movement of water.

The exhibit from Oregon — “Alegremente, Happy Brain” —helps people understand how a child's brain develops.

“You might be looking for something to do over the course of the summer, something new, something exciting,” Children's Museum of Brownsville Executive Director Felipe Peña said. “So this is a great opportunity to take advantage of what we have right here in our community.”

The exhibits will be on display until September. More information can be found on the museum’s website.