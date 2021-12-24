'Christmas fantasia': McAllen man brings back annual light show

Corbet Sparks has been hosting what he calls "Christmas fantasia" at his McAllen home for the last 12 years.

At first, he did it for his son. It all started with decorating his truck—and when that wasn't enough, it expanded to his home.

"Initially it was six channels and probably 5,000 lights," Sparks said. "Currently I'm running 47,000 lights on 64 channels."

The light show moves to the beat of Christmas music. All you need to do is tune into 103.1 on your car radio to enjoy the full experience. Sparks says he never expected the response he got from the community.

"It's the joy and the happiness that it brings, you know I mean that's what this is all about,” Sparks said.

Christmas fantasia has been a little different during the pandemic. Sparks used to go outside to interact with visitors and hand out candy canes.

"Right now, I have about 7,000 candy canes in the house," Sparks said. "Waiting for a year that I can come out and give them away."

For now, families are just grateful there's still a light show.

"It's kind of like a tradition,” said annual visitor Elizabeth Gonzalez. “This is something we look forward to, especially during COVID. There wasn't a lot to do, so it was nice."

Sparks hopes his light show will bring people joy when they need it most.

The house is located at 1916 Jefferson Avenue.