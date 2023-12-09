Christmas festivities being held throughout the Valley
Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are officially in the holiday spirit.
Below is a list of some of the Christmas events scheduled throughout the Rio Grande Valley this month. The list will be updated regularly as we learn of more events.
Email info@krgv.com to send in your event to be added to the lost.
CAMERON COUNTY
City of Combes
Christmas parade and tree lighting
Saturday, Dec. 9
Tree lighting to be held at 6:15 p.m. following the Christmas parade at Combes Community Park, located at 21626 Hand Road.
City of Harlingen
Deck the Palms Winter Celebration
Thursday, Dec. 14
Harlingen Public Library, located at 410 76 Drive.
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Celebrate the holidays with the Harlingen Public Library with free food, games, pictures with Santa and more.
City of La Feria
25th annual lighted Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 9
Parade starts at 400 S. Main St. and travels north through Main Street
6 p.m.
city of Port Isabel
Holiday Loteria Night
Monday, Dec. 11
Port Isabel Event Center, located at 309 Railroad St.
6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person and includes three loteria cards. Additional cards are $3 each. You may bring your own card.
City of San Benito
81st annual Christmas parade
Saturday, Dec. 9
Sam Houston Boulevard
6 p.m.
HIDALGO COUNTY
City of Alton
Christmas Drive-thru toy giveaway
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
Alton Recreation Center, located at Sylvia Vela Park at 349 Dawes Ave.
6 p.m.
City of Hidalgo
Hidalgo Festival of Lights
Runs through Monday, January 1, 2024
Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10 St
Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays to Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets available online
Experience the largest lighting display in Texas with two miles of 5 Christmas million lights.
City of McAllen
Christmas Posada
Saturday, Dec. 9
Archer Park, located at 101 N. Main St.
7 p.m.
Free event featuring a live Nativity and Christmas Carols. Bring your blanket or lawn chair
South Pole Illuminated Festival
Open through Saturday, Dec. 30
McAllen Convention Center
Open Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. Closed on Mondays.
Tickets available online.
See the tallest digital Christmas tree in America, and giant lanterns, as well as train rides and a carnival.
City of Weslaco
Brandon’s Christmas Posada
Sunday, Dec. 10
Harlon Block Park, located at 1020 W. 18th St.
2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
WILLACY COUNTY
City of Raymondville
Holiday movie night
Saturday, Dec. 23
1371 Industrial Dr.
Free movie screening of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch provided by the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.
