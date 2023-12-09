Christmas festivities being held throughout the Valley

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are officially in the holiday spirit.

Below is a list of some of the Christmas events scheduled throughout the Rio Grande Valley this month. The list will be updated regularly as we learn of more events.

Email info@krgv.com to send in your event to be added to the lost.

CAMERON COUNTY

City of Combes

Christmas parade and tree lighting

Saturday, Dec. 9

Tree lighting to be held at 6:15 p.m. following the Christmas parade at Combes Community Park, located at 21626 Hand Road.

City of Harlingen

Deck the Palms Winter Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 14

Harlingen Public Library, located at 410 76 Drive.

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the Harlingen Public Library with free food, games, pictures with Santa and more.



City of La Feria

25th annual lighted Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 9

Parade starts at 400 S. Main St. and travels north through Main Street

6 p.m.

city of Port Isabel

Holiday Loteria Night

Monday, Dec. 11

Port Isabel Event Center, located at 309 Railroad St.

6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and includes three loteria cards. Additional cards are $3 each. You may bring your own card.

City of San Benito

81st annual Christmas parade

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sam Houston Boulevard

6 p.m.

HIDALGO COUNTY

City of Alton

Christmas Drive-thru toy giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Alton Recreation Center, located at Sylvia Vela Park at 349 Dawes Ave.

6 p.m.

City of Hidalgo

Hidalgo Festival of Lights

Runs through Monday, January 1, 2024

Payne Arena, located at 2600 N. 10 St

Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays to Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available online

Experience the largest lighting display in Texas with two miles of 5 Christmas million lights.

City of McAllen



Christmas Posada

Saturday, Dec. 9

Archer Park, located at 101 N. Main St.

7 p.m.

Free event featuring a live Nativity and Christmas Carols. Bring your blanket or lawn chair



South Pole Illuminated Festival

Open through Saturday, Dec. 30

McAllen Convention Center

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Tickets available online.

See the tallest digital Christmas tree in America, and giant lanterns, as well as train rides and a carnival.

City of Weslaco

Brandon’s Christmas Posada

Sunday, Dec. 10

Harlon Block Park, located at 1020 W. 18th St.

2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WILLACY COUNTY

City of Raymondville

Holiday movie night

Saturday, Dec. 23

1371 Industrial Dr.

Free movie screening of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch provided by the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.