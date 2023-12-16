Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office preparing for annual toy giveaway
Over 2,000 toys are set to be distributed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office next week.
The sheriff's office is set to hold their annual Christmas toy giveaway in McAllen on Tuesday, Dec. 19 starting at 4 p.m.
The toy giveaway will be held at the Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen, located at 6200 Tres Lagos, until supplies last.
Free snacks, drinks and live music will be provided, as well as photo opportunities with Santa.
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria joins Channel 5 News' Bella Michaels to discuss the event.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
