City of Primera to hold annual Winter Festival
Anyone looking for some holiday fun this weekend can head to Primera for their second annual Winter Festival.
City Commissioner Chuck Navarro gives more details about all events people can expect, including an ice rink.
The festival is scheduled to happen on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
