City of Primera to hold annual Winter Festival

3 hours 54 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 5:28 PM December 13, 2023 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera Garza

Anyone looking for some holiday fun this weekend can head to Primera for their second annual Winter Festival.

City Commissioner Chuck Navarro gives more details about all events people can expect, including an ice rink.

The festival is scheduled to happen on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

