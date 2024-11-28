Christmas tree lighting events happening across the Valley
Get into the Christmas spirit with these tree lighting events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.
Edinburg
Miracle on McIntyre Street
December 5-6
Join the city of Edinburg at Promenade Park where the whole park will sparkle with twinkling holiday lights.
On Thursday, December 5, they will hold their Tree Lighting Ceremony and festive Holiday Market beginning at 6 p.m.
On Friday, December 6, Santa and Sirens and Holiday Market begins at 6 p.m. with the Night of Lights Parade starting at 7 p.m.
Rio Grande City
Lighting of the Christmas Tree
December 4 at 6 p.m.
Downtown Rio Grande City, Britton Avenue Kiosk
Kids will be able to write a letter to Santa and drop it off at Santa's Mailbox.
Alton
Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 4 at 6 p.m.
Alton Recreation Center, 349 West Dawes Avenue
Bring the entire family and enjoy fun activities.
Palmview
Christmas Tree Lighting Event
December 6 at 6 p.m.
Palmview City Hall, 400 West Veterans Boulevard
Food and craft vendors can still sign up to take part in the event. Call 956-432-0300 to reserve your spot.
San Benito
Community Christmas and Tree Lighting
December 6 at 6 p.m.
Heavin Memorial Park, 705 North Bowie Street
Food vendors will be available along with recitals and performances and festive activities.
For more information, call 956-361-3800
La Grulla
Christmas Tree Lighting Event
December 3 at 6 p.m.
Grulla City Park, Johnson Street
Enjoy an evening of festive fun including sweets and treats, activities for kids and pictures with Santa!
Pharr
Pharr Winter Wonderland
December 6 at 6 p.m.
Downtown Pharr, 118 South Cage Boulevard
Don't miss out on holiday fun with food, market vendors and live music.
Lighting of the Christmas tree begins at 7:30 p.m.
Hidalgo
Festival of Lights Illuminated Christmas Parade
December 6 at 7 p.m.
704 East Ramon Ayala Drive
Don't miss out on a night of holiday cheer. Enjoy kiddie rides, delicious food and shop from participating vendors.
Parade route will be down Ramon Ayala Drive between Bridge Street and 10th Street.
Port Isabel
16th Annual Port Isabel Christmas Tree Lighting and Hometown Holiday Parade
December 7 at 6 p.m.
Beulah Lee Park, 203 West Queen Isabella Boulevard
Port Isabel kicks off their holiday event with a parade beginning at 6 p.m. The parade route starts at Laguna Madre Youth Center and ends at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center.
The tree lighting event will begin at 7 p.m. after the parade.
Brownsville
Valley Regional Medical Center
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa!
December 2 at 6 p.m.
100 A.E. Alton Gloor Boulevard
Valley Regional Medical Center will be hosting their holiday event. They will have cookies, hot chocolate, live music with special guest, Santa!
Gladys Porter Zoo
Zoo Nights and Lights
December 6-8 beginning at 6 p.m.
500 East Ringgold Street
Take a stroll through the zoo and enjoy the light displays while sipping hot chocolate and listening to Christmas music from local bands, choirs and other performance groups from the Valley.
Tickets now on sale.
Brownsville Market Square
Market Square Tree Lighting Ceremony at First Friday
December 6 at 6 p.m.
Brownsville Market Square, 651 East 12th Street
For the first time ever, First Friday and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be combined into one big event. Bring your holiday spirit and enjoy live music, delicious food, free photo booths and free pedicabs to explore downtown.
More News
News Video
-
Volunteers in McAllen distribute meals to people who can't leave their home
-
Brownsville Fire Department cooks Thanksgiving meals for employees
-
Migrant families experience Thanksgiving for the first time in McAllen
-
Valley International Airport near capacity during holiday travel
-
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024