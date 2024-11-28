Christmas tree lighting events happening across the Valley

Photo courtesy of mgnonline.com

Get into the Christmas spirit with these tree lighting events happening across the Rio Grande Valley.

Edinburg

Miracle on McIntyre Street

December 5-6

Join the city of Edinburg at Promenade Park where the whole park will sparkle with twinkling holiday lights.

On Thursday, December 5, they will hold their Tree Lighting Ceremony and festive Holiday Market beginning at 6 p.m.

On Friday, December 6, Santa and Sirens and Holiday Market begins at 6 p.m. with the Night of Lights Parade starting at 7 p.m.

Rio Grande City

Lighting of the Christmas Tree

December 4 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Rio Grande City, Britton Avenue Kiosk

Kids will be able to write a letter to Santa and drop it off at Santa's Mailbox.

Alton

Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 4 at 6 p.m.

Alton Recreation Center, 349 West Dawes Avenue

Bring the entire family and enjoy fun activities.

Palmview

Christmas Tree Lighting Event

December 6 at 6 p.m.

Palmview City Hall, 400 West Veterans Boulevard

Food and craft vendors can still sign up to take part in the event. Call 956-432-0300 to reserve your spot.

San Benito

Community Christmas and Tree Lighting

December 6 at 6 p.m.

Heavin Memorial Park, 705 North Bowie Street

Food vendors will be available along with recitals and performances and festive activities.

For more information, call 956-361-3800

La Grulla

Christmas Tree Lighting Event

December 3 at 6 p.m.

Grulla City Park, Johnson Street

Enjoy an evening of festive fun including sweets and treats, activities for kids and pictures with Santa!

Pharr

Pharr Winter Wonderland

December 6 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Pharr, 118 South Cage Boulevard

Don't miss out on holiday fun with food, market vendors and live music.

Lighting of the Christmas tree begins at 7:30 p.m.

Hidalgo

Festival of Lights Illuminated Christmas Parade

December 6 at 7 p.m.

704 East Ramon Ayala Drive

Don't miss out on a night of holiday cheer. Enjoy kiddie rides, delicious food and shop from participating vendors.

Parade route will be down Ramon Ayala Drive between Bridge Street and 10th Street.

Port Isabel

16th Annual Port Isabel Christmas Tree Lighting and Hometown Holiday Parade

December 7 at 6 p.m.

Beulah Lee Park, 203 West Queen Isabella Boulevard

Port Isabel kicks off their holiday event with a parade beginning at 6 p.m. The parade route starts at Laguna Madre Youth Center and ends at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center.

The tree lighting event will begin at 7 p.m. after the parade.

Brownsville

Valley Regional Medical Center

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa!

December 2 at 6 p.m.

100 A.E. Alton Gloor Boulevard

Valley Regional Medical Center will be hosting their holiday event. They will have cookies, hot chocolate, live music with special guest, Santa!

Gladys Porter Zoo

Zoo Nights and Lights

December 6-8 beginning at 6 p.m.

500 East Ringgold Street

Take a stroll through the zoo and enjoy the light displays while sipping hot chocolate and listening to Christmas music from local bands, choirs and other performance groups from the Valley.

Tickets now on sale.

Brownsville Market Square

Market Square Tree Lighting Ceremony at First Friday

December 6 at 6 p.m.

Brownsville Market Square, 651 East 12th Street

For the first time ever, First Friday and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be combined into one big event. Bring your holiday spirit and enjoy live music, delicious food, free photo booths and free pedicabs to explore downtown.