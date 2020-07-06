x

Church in Weslaco seeks donations to create care packages for health care workers

1 hour 52 minutes ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 July 06, 2020 6:46 PM July 06, 2020 in News - Local

The First Baptist Church in Weslaco is holding a care package donation drive for local health care workers.

The drive starts on Tuesday. The church is looking for items, such as chapstick, face lotion or wipes, cool rags and even a note of encouragement for health care workers.

People can drop items at 600 South Kansas Avenue in Weslaco from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Watch the video above for further details.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days