Church in Weslaco seeks donations to create care packages for health care workers
The First Baptist Church in Weslaco is holding a care package donation drive for local health care workers.
The drive starts on Tuesday. The church is looking for items, such as chapstick, face lotion or wipes, cool rags and even a note of encouragement for health care workers.
People can drop items at 600 South Kansas Avenue in Weslaco from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Watch the video above for further details.
