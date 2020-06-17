Cinemark will reopen Valley movie theaters in July

The Cinemark website.

Cinemark movie theaters in the Rio Grande Valley will reopen during July.

Plano, Texas-based Cinemark made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The company plans to reopen movie theaters across Texas in five phases.

Movie theaters in Brownsville, Harlingen and Pharr will reopen on July 3, according to the Cinemark website. Theaters in Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Weslaco will reopen on July 10.

Cinemark will take precautions to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, including sanitizing high-touch areas every 30 minutes, disinfecting seats between screenings and limiting auditorium capacity.

"Initially upon reopening, Cinemark will showcase some of Hollywood’s most loved films, covering everyone’s favorite genres for long-awaited date nights, fanboy get-togethers, girls’ night out and family outings. Moviegoers can enjoy fan-favorite films such as Ghostbusters (1984), Wonder Woman, Goonies, Jurassic Park, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as a special 10th anniversary release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which will include never-before-seen footage from his upcoming film, Tenet," according to a news release from the company. "Pricing for the Comeback Classics will be $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors, and everyone can take advantage of greatly reduced pricing on popcorn, candy along with fountain and bottle drinks."