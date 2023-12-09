Donna voters elect new mayor, unofficial election results show

A new mayor was elected in Donna, unofficial voting results show.

David Morelo received over 62% of the vote in the Donna mayoral race against incumbent Ricardo "Rick" Morales, according to results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Both individuals ran against each other for a second time in Saturday's runoff election that was held after neither candidate gained 51% of the vote or more in the November 2023 election.

Also on the ballot were the place one and three council member seats.

Incumbent Richie Moreno lost to challenger Jesse “Coach” Jackson for the place one seat. Jackson received over 64% of the votes.

Ernesto Lugo received nearly 58% of the votes in the race for the council member place three seat against Lupita Bueno.

A special election was also held Saturday for the place three city council seat after it was left vacant.

Peter Geddes, Noel Salinas, Marissa Ortega Gerlach and Abraham Padron campaigned for the seat, with Gerlach winning the majority of the vote with 50.12% of the votes.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the cities in upcoming city council meeting.