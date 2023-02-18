Citrus Grower Concerned About Grapefruit Harvest
WESLACO – A local citrus grower says his harvest this year isn’t as good as last year.
Fred Karlie says orange harvests are underway, but his issue is with grapefruit profit.
Karlie says grapefruit aren’t growing to their normal size, meaning they will be used for juice.
"The juice usually doesn't pay near as much or enough to cover our costs, production, and so the small fruit and the fruit that's not as pretty have to go to juice. That's the challenge," he says.
Karlie predicts this year will at least be good for orange growers.
