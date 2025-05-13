City of Alamo breaks ground on new outdoor fitness center

A new outdoor fitness court is coming to Alamo.

City leaders broke ground at Lions Park on Tuesday.

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza says this upgrade will promote health and wellness in the community and get more people to exercise.

"We're doing it here in the city of Alamo, we're doing it for our community, we're doing it for our kids so that they stay active and everyone enjoys a health lifestyle," Garza said.

Mayor Garza says the project costs $250,000. The city is also working on a new inclusive park that'll cost $1.8 million.