City of Brownsville lowers threat level matrix to Level 2

A recent downward trend in COVID-19 cases caused the city of Brownsville to lower its threat level matrix from significant to moderate, according to a news release from the city of Brownsville.

City officials say vaccination efforts, as well as following safety guidelines, have proved to be effective methods in the fight against COVID-19, and lowered its threat level matrix from Level 3 to Level 2.

While COVID-19 cases have decreased in the city, officials are reminding the public that the pandemic is not over, asking the public to continue to remain vigilant, wear masks indoors, stay six feet apart from others and wash hands frequently.

The city moved its threat level matrix up to Level 3 in August.

Brownsville created its COVID-19 Threat Level Matrix in 2020 as an information system to inform the public about the effects of the pandemic within the city. The matrix's aim is to alert residents to take safety precautions and recommendations seriously.

For any questions about the threat level matrix, contact the Brownsville Public Health Department at 956-542-3437.