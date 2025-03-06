City of Brownsville passes ordinance preventing vape shops from opening near schools

The Brownsville City Commission passed an ordinance that would not allow vape shops or e-cigarette retailers from opening within a thousand feet of schools and other institutions.

City leaders passed the ordinance during a meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance means that vape shops cannot open within a thousand feet of a church, hospital, daycare or public and private schools.

This comes after a concerned parent went to the city after noticing there was a vape shop by her child's middle school.

This ordinance will not apply to shops already open and will take effect immediately.