City of Brownsville receives grant for hybrid city buses

A $4.7 million grant is going towards six hybrid diesel-electric buses for the city of Brownsville.

City officials say it's a big step toward reducing their carbon footprint and providing cleaner public transportation.

"One exciting thing that will be incorporated within these vehicles, we have a geofencing. So we can set up parameters where it will trigger to go electric, such as the downtown area, hot spots, very popular areas. So where more people are, there are fewer emissions being emitted into the air," Deputy Director of Multimodal Transportation for Brownsville Jenny Garcia said.

No word on when those buses will come in.