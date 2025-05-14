City of Brownsville seek input on public transportation through survey
Brownsville city leaders want to improve public transportation, and they want the input from those who ride city buses.
A survey is currently open about micro-transit. It allows riders to book a ride in real time using a mobile app, website or phone.
The city says the survey results will be used to see where upgrades are needed.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol rescue two individuals attempting to swim across...
-
Edinburg North student accused of bringing firearm to campus issued federal bond
-
Progreso police seeking suspect on aggravated sexual assault of a minor charge
-
Texas Robotics Alliance to hold STEM, robotics summer camps in the Valley
-
City of Brownsville seek input on public transportation through survey
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela softball celebrates three players signing to play in college
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers
-
Easton Moomau hits grand slam in UTRGV's win in regular season finale
-
SJA's Carmina Tijerina signs with UTRGV Volleyball
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Nikki Rowe Warriors