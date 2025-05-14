x

City of Brownsville seek input on public transportation through survey

May 14, 2025

Brownsville city leaders want to improve public transportation, and they want the input from those who ride city buses.

A survey is currently open about micro-transit. It allows riders to book a ride in real time using a mobile app, website or phone.

The city says the survey results will be used to see where upgrades are needed.

