City of Brownsville to resume parking enforcement in downtown area
Parking enforcement in downtown Brownsville will be one step closer to business as usual on Monday.
One reason for the resumption of parking enforcement is to help the city’s small businesses and shoppers as they start to reopen downtown, said Brownsville police Sgt. David De Leon.
“What we have is folks are parking there for long periods of time and customers can't find a parking space close enough to the shop that they're going to visit," De Leon said.
Another reason for resuming enforcement is that curbside pickup spaces are crucial for downtown businesses —especially restaurants
