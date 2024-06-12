City of Donna receiving over $3 million for wastewater improvement project

The city of Donna will receive over $3.3 million for a wastewater system improvement project, according to the Texas Water Development Board.

The TWDB announced the financial assistance in a Wednesday news release, adding that the city will use the funds for the planning and design of a wastewater system improvement project.

The funds include $2.3 million in financing and over $1 million in principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the news release stated.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the city of Donna could save approximately $638,000 over the life of the loan by using the Clean Water State Revolving Funds, the release added.

“With the assistance approved today, the city will complete the planning and design of a project to rehabilitate the existing wastewater treatment plan and expand its capacity from 1.8 million gallons per day to 2.2 million gallons per day to meet projected needs,” the release said. “The city anticipates requesting additional funding in the future for the construction of the project.”