x

City of Edinburg announces water service interruption for some residents

City of Edinburg announces water service interruption for some residents
4 hours 35 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 10:59 AM March 20, 2025 in News - Local
Photo: mgnonline.com

The city of Edinburg announced on Facebook some residents will experience a water service interruption.

The city said water will be shut off at West Alberta Road between South Sugar Road and South Closner Boulevard. A city spokesperson said the water service interruption will last until around 2 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days