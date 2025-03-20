City of Edinburg announces water service interruption for some residents
The city of Edinburg announced on Facebook some residents will experience a water service interruption.
The city said water will be shut off at West Alberta Road between South Sugar Road and South Closner Boulevard. A city spokesperson said the water service interruption will last until around 2 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Passage of Social Security Fairness Act discussed in Starr County
-
Thursday, March 20, 2025: Breezy, nice day, temps in the 80s
-
Gonzalez hosts town hall on issues affecting the US Postal Service
-
Nearly $300 million in federal assistance announced for South Texas farmers struggling...
-
Homestead tax exemption filing event happening in Harlingen
Sports Video
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Economedes hosts San Benito in playoff opener
-
Harlingen South's Dylan Anaya signs to play college football at Texas Lutheran
-
Sharyland and Porter set to square off in playoff showdown