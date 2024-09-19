City of Edinburg approves $164.5 million budget

KRGV photo

Edinburg city council members unanimously approved a $164.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, according to a news release.

As part of the budget, the city is maintaining its property tax rate at $0.6300 per $100 of assessed valuation. This is the city’s lowest recorded tax rate since 1991, the news releases stated.

“This decision provides much-needed stability for residents as the city continues to address critical priorities while ensuring that the financial burden on the community remains unchanged,” the city said in a news release.

A three percent pay plan adjustment for all civil and non-civil service employees is also included in the budget.

Over $2 million is allocated for street improvements and repairs. The budget also dedicates more than half a million dollars to essential drainage upgrades, and the utility fund also includes $2.76 million for system improvements.

According to the release, the budget includes a $7.2 million funding commitment based on recommendations set forth by the Edinburg 2040 committees. The recommendations include:

- Promote water conservation in schools.

- Ensure residents have access to affordable broadband internet.

- Connect Edinburg with neighboring communities via sidewalks and hike-and-bike trails.

- Increasing street sweeping and power washing of streets and sidewalks.

-Develop a master infrastructure plan for the UTRGV Football Stadium.

"This balanced budget not only reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility but also ensures that our community continues to thrive,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said in a statement. “This takes a lot of work, and I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and careful planning, which allows us to provide the essential services our residents rely on.”