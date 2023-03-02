x

City of Edinburg declares Feb. 16 as Grupo Frontera Day

The city of Edinburg honored the norteño band Grupo Frontera by naming a day after them.

"It's Grupo Frontera day, it's very deserving," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. "They're growing from here, and it's important that we recognize them because they're from our community."

February 16 is now officially Grupo Frontera Day for Edinburg. The musical group has been making a name for themselves across the country, and have even topped Billboard charts.

