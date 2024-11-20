City of Edinburg holds grand opening for ACE Center
The city of Edinburg held a grand opening for their ACE Center.
The Arts, Culture and Events Center, located at 315 W. McIntyre Street, cost $14 million to build and has an arts and dance studio.
City officials say the goal is to inspire creativity in local artists. Beginning next year, they plan to offer dance and theater classes, plus live performances.
