City of Edinburg hosts Veterans Day Parade

Veterans Day isn't here just yet, but in Edinburg veterans are already celebrating.

The festivities kicked off with the Veterans Day Parade downtown.

"It's a small way to thank the guys that are veterans," Vietnam veteran Ruben Armijo said.

He says the parade was an opportunity to remember his friends who didn't make it back.

"And that's why I'm here, to honor them," Armijo said.

Also in attendance was the crew of U.S.S. Gonzalez, a navy ship named after Edinburg's own war hero marine sergeant Freddy Gonzalez.

Something new this year was the Most Patriotic Float Competition. The very first winner of that was the American Legion Post #408.

Watch the video above for the full story.