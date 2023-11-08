City of Edinburg issues water boil notice for residents

The city of Edinburg has issued a water boil notice for residents and businesses located on the north side of West University Drive, between Jackson Road and Mon Mack Road.

The notice is due to a water leak that occurred Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with Edinburg, Roxanne Lerma, said due to unforeseen circumstances there were complications during the repair process and the restoration of regular water services is expected to take longer than anticipated.

Lerma said the notice approximately affects a total of 45 households and 35 businesses.

She said other homes and businesses within the vicinity may experience a water service disruption lasting about 24 hours during the repair time. When water is restored, it is strongly recommended they adhere to the water boil notice.

The city asks the affected residents to not consume tap water without boiling it first. They must bring the water to a rolling boil and maintain it for at least two minutes to ensure all potential contaminants are eliminated.

After the water is boiled, residents must allow the water to cool down before using for drinking, cooking or any other domestic purpose.

It is strongly recommended for those unable to boil water to utilized bottled water for all consumption needs.

Lerma said the city is working to address the water issue and expedite the repair process.