City of Edinburg launches Christmas tree recycling program

As the holiday season winds down, Edinburg residents are asked to join in an environmentally friendly tradition of recycling Christmas trees.

Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the program encourages residents to transform their festive evergreens into valuable mulch at designated drop-off locations.

"By participating in this initiative, Edinburg residents contribute to the city's sustainability efforts, reducing waste and promoting a greener community. The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will then be repurposed for landscaping and conservation projects," Lerma said in a news release.

The program begins January 1 through January 26.

Lerma said to ensure a successful recycling process, residents are asked to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, tree stands and flocking from the tree.

Residents are also asked to cut their tree in half if it exceeds six feet; putting the trees in bags is not permitted.

Live wreaths, garlands or plants will not be accepted as part of this program.

A list of drop-off locations and hours of operations are listed below:

Resource Recovery Center, 3102 S. Business 281

Monday through Friday between, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Edinburg Regional Landfill, 8601 N. Jasman Rd.

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Edinburg Nature Trail Park, 1300 N. Doolittle Rd.

A container will be available at the park for tree drop-off.