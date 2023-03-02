City of Edinburg names 13 Hometown Heroes to be recognized in upcoming marathon

The City of Edinburg announced their 13 Hometown Heroes who were nominated by residents.

One of the recipients said after he was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer last July, his entire outlook on life changed.

"My job is just to inspire people. Make people feel good about what they're doing and smile. And be kind and be gracious and take care of each other, all the time," Chad Dempsey said.

All 13 recipients will be recognized in the city's Hometown Heroes half-marathon, where every mile will be dedicated in their name.