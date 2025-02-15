City of Edinburg opening amnesty program for unpaid tickets

The city of Edinburg is opening up an amnesty program for anyone with unpaid tickets.

The program opens on Monday, February 17 through March 31.

Anyone with unpaid tickets can stop by the municipal court, located at 100 East Freddy Gonzalez Drive. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You must show up in person to qualify.

For more information, call 956-318-8819 or 956-289-7797.