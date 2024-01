City of Edinburg prepares for 42nd annual All America City 10K Run Walk

Registration is now open for the city of Edinburg’s 42nd annual All America City 10K Run Walk.

It all starts on Friday, Feb. 2 with a race at the Richard Flores Stadium – located 312 Mark S. Pena Dr. — at 6 p.m.

The 10K Run/Walk will be held the following day at 8 a.m. followed by a Fun Run at 10:30 a.m.

Edinburg Recreation Manager Anthony Davila has more details of the event in the interview above.

To register for the event, click here.