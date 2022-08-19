x

City of Edinburg to distribute sandbags to residents and businesses

3 hours 41 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 12:24 PM August 19, 2022 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday. 

The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. 

There is a limit of six bags per household and eight bags per business while supplies last. 

Residents must live within city limits and provide a current utility bill with a city address and ID. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days