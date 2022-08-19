City of Edinburg to distribute sandbags to residents and businesses

The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday.

The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There is a limit of six bags per household and eight bags per business while supplies last.

Residents must live within city limits and provide a current utility bill with a city address and ID.