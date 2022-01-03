City of Harlingen reserves rapid COVID-19 tests for first responders, teachers and providers at testing site
The city of Harlingen announced Monday that due to a limited amount of rapid COVID-19 tests, the city is reserving its rapid tests for first responders, teachers and providers at a testing site.
Proof will be required at the testing site located at the Harlingen Sports Complex from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PCR nasal tests are available to everyone.
The city says it has run out of saliva PCR tests.
Recipients are asked not to eat or drink one hour before the PCR test.
For more information, call 956-933-4140
