City of Harlingen to host St. Patrick's Day Fun Run

By: Trey Serna

The Harlingen Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a St. Patrick's Day Lager Jogger fun run. It's happening on Friday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Harlingen Field, located at 1261 Fair Park Blvd. 

Every registered runner will receive a voucher for the L&F Distributor's Beer Garden, a commemorative shirt and medal. 

There's going to be live performances by The Spinoffs and Buck 'N Crazy, plus food vendors and more. 

You can register here.

