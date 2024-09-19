City of Harlingen working on spay and neuter program

Harlingen city leaders approved spending $200,000 for spay and neuter services at the city's animal shelter.

The Harlingen City Council gave the final green light to approve the Community Improvement Board's budget.

"It has been a challenge, that there are animals that need to be spayed or neutered to control the overpopulation of pets," Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said.

The budget's approval came after back and forth between Sepulveda and opposing Commissioner Frank Morales.

Morales disagreed with allocating the money to fund spay and neutering. He said the funding would not solve the entire issue of stray dogs.

Ultimately, the city approved the funding for the program.

Harlingen Assistant City Manager Josh Ramirez says the money will help spay hundreds of animals that are adopted from the shelter.

"We did calculations based on the average dog and cats that get adopted, and we are thinking about 1,200 dogs and if we include cats in the mix, we could do more, but at least 1,000 pets will be saved," Ramirez said.

Officials say adoption fees at the animal shelter will be waived with the new program, which includes vaccinations and spay and neuter.

"We need to start somewhere and the best way we can start is coming over, get a pet from the shelter so we can make more room, and they will come out spayed and neutered so we can control the over population of pets," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says the city plans to start the program by November at the latest.

They are still working to find a vet that can help provide the services.