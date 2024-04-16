City of Hidalgo opens first police academy training facility

The city of Hidalgo opened up their first police academy training facility.

The city got a certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement last month after applying for it last year. It allows the Hidalgo Police Department to train their own officers in house.

Before, recruits were trained through an academy associated with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council.

City Manager Julian Gonzalez says the city is repurposing a technology building to house the academy on Bridge Street, but they have plans to expand in the future.

"In the near future, we are going to apply for a new facility that will be a public safety and border security facility," Gonzalez said. "For us this is very important because we are an academy that is right on the banks of the Rio Grande."

An open house will be held for potential candidates on Friday, April 19. Pre-registration for classes will also be available at that time.