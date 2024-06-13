City of Hidalgo working to preserve historic store and post office

Three Rio Grande Valley locations are on the list of the most endangered places in Texas, including the Odell-Rodriguez Store and Post Office, that was built back in 1889.

The city of Hidalgo says they're working to preserve it.

The Odell-Rodríguez Store and Post Office is located on First Street and Flora Street. Right now, it's being used for storage.

The list of Most Endangered Places in Texas was put together by the non-profit Preservation Texas. The San Juan Hotel and Fort Ringgold are also on the list.

The store and post office first opened in 1889. It recently experienced some deterioration, which, the city said, played a factor on the building making the list.

The store was operated by William Odell and Desiderio Rodriguez until it closed in 1913. The city later bought the building in 2011.

Preservation Texas says the purpose of the list is to educate the community on the historical importance of the site and provide resources to the city as they work to preserve the building.

"It's always an opportunity to bring awareness to the community that these are buildings we want to keep around and celebrate," Preservation Texas' Architectural Program Manager Jesus Najar said.

Three years ago, the city of Hidalgo did a study on the building that estimated it would cost about $1.7 million to preserve the store.