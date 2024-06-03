City of La Villa awarded grant to help with drainage issues

Through Hidalgo County Drainage District #1, the city of La Villa was awarded $2 million from the Texas General Land Office for drainage upgrades.

The money will be used to help control flooding in a drainage channel that runs north. When there is heavy rain, the channel overflows and the water floods into homes.

A portion of the upgrades includes widening pipes and ditches, La Villa will also build two floodgate-like devices called weirs.

"They are proposing to construct a weir, which is a gate, to control the flow of water. So hopefully it will help alleviate the flooding," La Villa City Administrator Antonio Barco said. "The channel has been completely filled up to the brim because of that water has flooded one of our areas."

The weirs will help divert water to larger designated flood ways.

Watch the video above for the full story.