City of Laredo reports 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, total now at 51

The city of Laredo on Wednesday announced two additional coronavirus-related deaths – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 51.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his late 50s and a man in his late 20s died due to complications related to the coronavirus – both men had underlying health conditions.

As of noon on Wednesday, total of 13,028 people have been tested – 8,565 people have resulted negative, 3,373 have resulted positive, 2,382 are active, 1,090 test results are pending, 940 people have recovered, 168 are currently hospitalized, 71 of which are in the ICU, and 51 have died.