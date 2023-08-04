City of McAllen approves pay raise for police department

McAllen police officers will soon get a pay boost.

The extra pay is part of the city's new four-year agreement with the McAllen Police Union.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said a raise was needed in order to retain current officers and attract new ones.

“The agreement is the increasing compensation will be 5% this year, then 5%, then 3% and 3%,” Rodriguez said. “The impact to our budget is about $1.2 million just in the increase of salaries, so it's significant, but it's something that is necessary and appropriate."

The McAllen Police Department has 316 officers. Fifteen of them were hired last year.