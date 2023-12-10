City of McAllen celebrates Hanukkah with Festival of Lights

The city of McAllen and Chabad RGV celebrated Hanukkah with the community on Sunday with the Festival of Lights at Archer Park.

Rabbi Asher Hecht says the main goal of the event is to spread positivity and light during these eight days of Hanukkah with the Rio Grande Valley community.

"A festive joyous Hanukkah celebration for all of our community for Jews and non-Jews alike because the message of Hanukkah is a universal message, a message of freedom where when one has a light, and you share it with someone else. If you notice, you take a flame, and you light another flame, the initial flame loses nothing," Rabbi Hecht said.

The menorah lighting ceremony ended at 6 p.m.