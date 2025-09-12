City of McAllen cuts power to downtown businesses operating without certificate of occupancy

Businesses located in the downtown McAllen area. (KRGV file photo)

The city of McAllen has cut power to more than a dozen businesses in the Entertainment and Cultural Overlay District for operating without a certificate of occupancy.

According to a news release, despite citations and numerous civil lawsuits, those businesses "continue to flout the law and create extreme safety risks."

Certificate of occupancy verify that every building has met essential building and fire codes, electrical standards and life-safety requirements, according to the news release. Without it, there is no assurance that exits are accessible, wiring is safe, or fire suppression systems are functional.

The news release said power to those businesses will be restored as soon as operators obtain their certificates of occupancy and demonstrate compliance with minimum safety requirements.

This comes after the city revoked permits to 20 bars in the downtown area that refused to prevent underage drinking.