City of McAllen distributing sandbags to residents in preparation for hurricane season

Tuesday, June 02 2020
By: John Paul Barajas

The city of McAllen will be distributing sandbags to residents on Tuesday in preparation for hurricane season.

The sandbag distribution event will begin at 9 a.m. at the city of McAllen Recycling Center.

Residents will need to show the crews a water bill and a picture ID – there will be a limit of six bags per vehicle.

Residents can call McAllen Public Works at 956-681-4050 for more information.

