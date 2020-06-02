City of McAllen distributing sandbags to residents in preparation for hurricane season

The city of McAllen will be distributing sandbags to residents on Tuesday in preparation for hurricane season.

The sandbag distribution event will begin at 9 a.m. at the city of McAllen Recycling Center.

Residents will need to show the crews a water bill and a picture ID – there will be a limit of six bags per vehicle.

Residents can call McAllen Public Works at 956-681-4050 for more information.

