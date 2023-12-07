City of McAllen holds Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony

It was 82 years ago that Pearl Harbor in Honolulu was attacked by the imperial Japanese navy and more than 2,000 lives were lost.

A remembrance ceremony was held in McAllen and reflected on the sacrifices made by service members.

Colonel Frank Plummer was in attendance at the ceremony. He says days like today are a lesson for the younger generation.

"We need...to teach children about the American people, but they got to start young," Plummer said. "That is how patriotism starts. You don't want to start too late."

Plummer served in World War II and did two tours in Vietnam. He hopes the ceremony will inspire the next generation to serve their country.