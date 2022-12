City of McAllen hosts 21st Annual Toy Drive

The city of McAllen held their 21st Annual Kids Toy Drive Saturday morning.

The McAllen Police Department and community volunteers hosted the event.

Some officers told Channel 5 News that some families lined up for toys as early as 2 a.m.

Kids were given a bag of candies along with their toys. Families were also able to enjoy a Christmas parade after the toy drive.