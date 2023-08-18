City of McAllen inaugurates new splash pad

The city of McAllen unveiled their newest splash pad.

This is the third one so far, and it took four months to complete at a cost of just under $100,000.

"The water that's being used is actually drinking water. So a kid can go in there and, by accident or intentionally, they drink it, it's drinking water," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. "But then it goes into our storm sewer system. We use it for distribution of irrigation. So it is recycled. It's not being wasted here. And we're really proud of that."

The city says they're in the planning stages of a fourth and fifth splash pad as well.