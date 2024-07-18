City of McAllen launching 'Vision Zero' plan to spot dangerous roadways

McAllen city leaders want to safeguard their streets, but they say they need your help identifying dangerous spots for everyone.

“Nobody should die on our city roadways, or any roadway, as a user because they're trying to get to work,” McAllen Assistant Director of Engineering for Traffic Operations Marlene Garza said.

Whether you drive, ride a bike, jog or walk, the city wants to know which areas and intersections are considered dangerous.

It’s part of the city’s proposed safety action plan, Vision Zero, which seeks to reduce the amount of injuries and deaths on McAllen roadways to zero — according to the city’s website.

The city has already identified downtown McAllen as a place of concern due to a high number of crashes between 15th and 17th streets.

“Data only tells us one story, we want to hear from the community,” Garza said.

The draft of the McAllen Vision Zero action plan will be available online from July 12 through Wednesday, July 31.

Additional questions or comments can be submitted to the Traffic Operations Department at traffic@mcallen.net, or at 956-681-2715.

The final draft of the Vision Zero plan is planned to be adopted during the August 26, 2024, McAllen city commission meeting.

More information on Vision Zero is available online.