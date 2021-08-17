City of McAllen looking to buy old school property owned by McAllen ISD

McAllen city leaders are eyeing an old elementary school that's been shut down for about a decade.

In McAllen, the city maintains the north and south end of Crockett Park, but the district owns the administration annex found in the center.

Although the old Crockett Elementary building stopped operating as a school ten years ago, it's still used by the district.

In July, the city offered $965,000 for the acquisition of Crockett. That's the value it was appraised at. If accepted, the city would own both the building and its neighboring park areas.

In January, city commissioner Seby Haddad introduced his own set of ideas for additions to the park. Those additions included a skate park, a sensory area and new miniature soccer fields for the area. Other proposals include a multitude of other ideas, like new landscaping and a dog park.

But residents of the quiet area say it's best that the area stay the way it is.

"I think it's a good idea because they have other needs that require attention," said McAllen resident Carolina Cruz. "What I disagree with is the dog park. There's enough parks for dogs as well as sports parks."

T he offer hasn't been accepted. In a board meeting last month, the board voted 6-1 to take no action.

"To make sure that it remains accessible in the best interest of and for the community," said McAllen ISD Board of Trustees President Sam Saldivar Jr.

Saldivar said their focus as of now won't be on that offer, but instead geared toward the start of school.

McAllen ISD is one of the districts that won't be enforcing a mask mandate.

"Right now, the board is using this time to make sure that those schools start on time and on schedule and any questions or any issues that require board action, that they're readily available to make those decisions," Saldivar said.